Former Ector County detention officer charged with exposing himself to an inmate

Malcolm Anders, 25, was charged with indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported indecent exposure happened at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the ECLEC, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

An inmate stated Anders reportedly opened his cell door while he was watching TV. Anders reportedly stood at the door and told the inmate to get ready for recreation time.

Anders stood at the inmate’s door and undid the front of his pants and exposed himself to the inmate and began masturbating, the affidavit detailed.

The inmate reported the incident and it was forwarded to ECSO, the affidavit stated.

ECSO reportedly started an investigation and saw video footage that showed Anders did open the cell door and stood at the door. Anders reportedly stood at the entrance of the cell door, undid the front of his pants with his right hand and then exposed himself to the inmate.

Anders was arrested, charged and transported to ECLEC. He had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Anders was initially put on administrative leave when the allegations were reported and then on Thursday, the 25-year-old was terminated as a detention officer for ECLEC.

Griffis said the ECLEC inmates aren’t to be taken advantage of or abuse or mistreated.

“It’s disheartening to know that somebody in a position like that behaved in that manner,” Griffis said. “In law enforcement, everybody expects you to set the example. We’re supposed to be the example, not the exception.”