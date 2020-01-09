Police looking for man involved in Walmart theft

The Odessa Police Department is searching for man who reportedly stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

The reported theft happened at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Walmart located at 2450 Northwest Loop 338, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man took $848 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/rqzqezd.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-33930.