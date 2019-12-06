Ector County Sheriff appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said a Wednesday call made him reluctant to answer it because he believed was a robocall from Austin.

It turned out it wasn’t a robocall. It was a call from the governor’s office.

Griffis was named by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement until Aug. 30, 2025.

“I was very honored to be considered for a position on the commission,” Griffis said. “I take it very seriously. I will do my best to represent Ector County and the Permian Basin while I’m on the commission.”

According to the press release from Gov. Abbott, the commission was established and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Griffis is the lone member of the commission residing in West Texas. Gov. Abbott reappointed Dallas attorney Patricia G. Burruss and Texas Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Jason Hester of Lago Vista. Gov. Abbott also named University of Texas at Arlington Chief of Police Jim Lemaux as the chair of the commission.

In addition to being appointed to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Griffis is a member of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association, the press release stated. He is an advisory board member for the Salvation Army, board member of the Ector County Child Services Board and Project LifeSaver, and a member of the Odessa Rotary Club. Griffis graduated from Permian High School and the Odessa College Law Enforcement Academy.

Griffis is law enforcement agencies are in a unique position, especially in the Permian Basin.

“We have unique challenges that other parts of the state don’t have at this time,” Griffis said. “I look forward to trying to be proactive and make sure that we have the training and education for peace officers.”