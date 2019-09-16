Man arrested after pursuit spans Ector County to Midland County

The 52-year-old man was reportedly involved in a pursuit that started Ector County and ended in Midland County.

Manuel Rodriguez was arrested and charges are still pending, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office release detailed. He also reportedly had a parole violation for aggravated assault.

The pursuit started at 10:11 a.m. and when the vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle and the deputy attempted to stop Rodriguez near the intersection of Highway 80 and JBS Parkway, the release stated. The vehicle also displayed fictitious plates.

The pursuit reportedly ended near Taylor Avenue and Atlanta Street in southeast Midland.

Rodriguez was booked into the Midland County Jail, the release stated.