West Odessa man found dead in vacant lot near his home

The missing 78-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead in a vacant lot about 100 yards southwest of his West Odessa residence, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said over the phone on Wednesday morning.

Griffis said Edward Moss, 78, was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Westmoor Road and Slavik Avenue.

During the phone interview, Griffis said Moss blended in with the trash in the vacant lot.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Moss’s West Odessa residence around 7 a.m. Sunday morning when his daughter arrived at his home to take him breakfast and he was gone. A silver alert was issued.

Griffis believed Moss was in the vacant lot near his home when the missing person’s report was issued. ECSO stated in a press release that no foul play is suspected.