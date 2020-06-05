Man charged with robbing, threatening woman

An Odessa Police Department press release detailed that a 22-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a woman and threatened to kill her and her baby.

Johnaron Orona was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and theft of property, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened 9:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th Street and Cumberland Road, an OPD press release stated.

A 34-year-old complainant reportedly told officers that an unknown man approached her, demanded money, and threatened to kill her and her baby. The complainant attempted to get away but the suspect, later identified as Orona, prevented her from leaving by using his vehicle to cut her off. The complainant stated she changed directions and Orona then fled the scene south in a red vehicle.

Another OPD officer located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of Oakwood Drive and Wedgewood Avenue, the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Orona.

Orona was reportedly identified as the same suspect who had committed the robbery. Orona was also found to be in possession of stolen property.

Orona was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond for the theft of property for $1,000, jail records show. Orona hasn’t been magistrated for the robbery and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.