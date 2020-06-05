  • June 5, 2020

Man charged with robbing, threatening woman - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with robbing, threatening woman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Johnaron Orona

Posted: Friday, June 5, 2020 4:16 pm

Man charged with robbing, threatening woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department press release detailed that a 22-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a woman and threatened to kill her and her baby.

Johnaron Orona was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and theft of property, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened 9:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th Street and Cumberland Road, an OPD press release stated.

A 34-year-old complainant reportedly told officers that an unknown man approached her, demanded money, and threatened to kill her and her baby. The complainant attempted to get away but the suspect, later identified as Orona, prevented her from leaving by using his vehicle to cut her off. The complainant stated she changed directions and Orona then fled the scene south in a red vehicle.

Another OPD officer located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of Oakwood Drive and Wedgewood Avenue, the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Orona.

Orona was reportedly identified as the same suspect who had committed the robbery. Orona was also found to be in possession of stolen property.

Orona was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond for the theft of property for $1,000, jail records show. Orona hasn’t been magistrated for the robbery and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Posted in on Friday, June 5, 2020 4:16 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]