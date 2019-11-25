Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle

A 39-year-old Odessa bicyclist died after he reportedly collided with a vehicle on three miles west of Odessa.

The reportedly fatal collision happened at 10:50 p.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 2020, a Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Jacob Nino, 34, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze west on Farm-to-Market Road 2020. The bicyclist, 39-year-old Brian Stout, attempted to cross Farm-to-Market Road 2020 from south to north.

The DPS press release stated that in this area of Farm-to-Market Road 2020 isn’t lighted and Stout was wearing dark clothing and didn’t have reflective devices on his bicycle. Stout entered the west lane of Farm-to-Market Road 2020 and collided with the Cruze.

Stout was pronounced dead at the scene by Odessa Fire Rescue, the release stated.

The bicyclist wasn’t reportedly wearing a helmet and Nino was wearing a seatbelt.