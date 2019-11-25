  • November 25, 2019

Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 4:34 pm

Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 39-year-old Odessa bicyclist died after he reportedly collided with a vehicle on three miles west of Odessa.

The reportedly fatal collision happened at 10:50 p.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 2020, a Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Jacob Nino, 34, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze west on Farm-to-Market Road 2020. The bicyclist, 39-year-old Brian Stout, attempted to cross Farm-to-Market Road 2020 from south to north.

The DPS press release stated that in this area of Farm-to-Market Road 2020 isn’t lighted and Stout was wearing dark clothing and didn’t have reflective devices on his bicycle. Stout entered the west lane of Farm-to-Market Road 2020 and collided with the Cruze.

Stout was pronounced dead at the scene by Odessa Fire Rescue, the release stated.

The bicyclist wasn’t reportedly wearing a helmet and Nino was wearing a seatbelt.

Posted in on Monday, November 25, 2019 4:34 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SW at 16mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 36°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 47°/Low 38°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]