Police looking for fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly asking the public to help look for nine fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with municipal court.
OPD is searching for 31-year-old Juan Anthony Vasquez, 23-year-old Gavin Reese Boan, 34-year-old Christopher David Harris, 33-year-old Amber Nichole Akin, 26-year-old Brandy Marie Davilla, 21-year-old Aaron Omar Tercero, 34-year-old Shane Pierce Gatamngin, 39-year-old Juan Pablo Acosta and 22-year-old Michael Ray Garcia.
Anyone with information about the fugitives is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.