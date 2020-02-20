  • February 20, 2020

Police looking for fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:30 am

Police looking for fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly asking the public to help look for nine fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with municipal court.

OPD is searching for 31-year-old Juan Anthony Vasquez, 23-year-old Gavin Reese Boan, 34-year-old Christopher David Harris, 33-year-old Amber Nichole Akin, 26-year-old Brandy Marie Davilla, 21-year-old Aaron Omar Tercero, 34-year-old Shane Pierce Gatamngin, 39-year-old Juan Pablo Acosta and 22-year-old Michael Ray Garcia.

Anyone with information about the fugitives is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
42°
Humidity: 56%
Winds: NNE at 20mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 27°
Cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 48°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]