  • September 20, 2019

Police searching for man who broke into gas station

Police searching for man who broke into gas station

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 2:56 pm

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 2:56 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly broke into a gas station and stole merchandise.

The reported burglary happened at 5:02 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Kent Kwik located at 601 North County Road West, an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed a man forced his way into the business, took merchandise and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

OPD has released surveillance video of the burglary on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/y4ego9s6.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 19-29360.

Posted in on Friday, September 20, 2019 2:56 pm.

