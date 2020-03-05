  • March 5, 2020

OPD reports uptick in auto burglaries, firearm theft

OPD reports uptick in auto burglaries, firearm theft

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department reported that there has been a rise in auto burglaries where firearms have been stolen in Odessa.

The burglaries have reportedly occurred throughout the city, but there has been a rise of auto burglaries in East Odessa. OPD is asking the public to report suspicious persons and suspicious vehicles.

OPD has released surveillance video on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/wrsr8co.

People with information about the stolen firearms and auto burglaries should contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Thursday, March 5, 2020 4:36 pm.

