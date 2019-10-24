  • October 24, 2019

Police, agencies conduct sex offender compliance checks

Police, agencies conduct sex offender compliance checks

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:14 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Members of the Registration, Enforcement, Apprehension and Prosecution team conducted compliance checks for 225 registered sex offenders in Odessa.

The reported compliance checks happened on Wednesday, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The compliance checks were reportedly to insure each sex offender has properly listed their current address, place of employment and other restrictions placed on them by the judicial system. OPD obtained 11 third-degree felony warrants in connection to these compliance checks.

There were 110 law enforcement personnel and civilians who assisted in the process of the compliance checks, the release stated. The agencies included OPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Ector County Attorney’s Office, University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department, United States Probation Office, Ector County Adult Probation Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Odessa Fire Marshall’s Office.

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:14 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

