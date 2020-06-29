ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 29

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christopher Shane Montgomery, 30, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed June 17. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Edmar Isel Marquez, 37, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed June 19. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Luis Enrique Roque, 24, had an assault family violence by strangulation (F3) charge dismissed June 22. Rush presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Matthew Conrad Ramirez, 33, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Oct. 17, 2017. Rush presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Robert Arthur Mason, 28, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed March 14, 2018. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

CAPITAL MURDER OF MULTIPLE PERSONS

>> Elizabeth Grace McDonald, 26, had a capital murder of multiple persons 19.03 felony charge dismissed June 13, 2018. Rush presided. Steve Brand was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Tammie Hill, 53, had a credit card or debit card abuse charge dismissed July 15, 2016. Judge John W. Smith presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

>> Elizabeth Grace McDonald, 26, had a criminal conspiracy charge dismissed June 13, 2018. Rush presided. Steve Brand was the attorney.

criminal mischief

>> Ricardo Flores, 21, had a criminal mischief charge, value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, dismissed June 22. Rush presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

DWI

>> David Rene Bernal, 31, pleaded guilty June 23 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to six years probation and six years in state jail (suspended). Trotter approved the deal. David Zavoda was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Adrian Adonas Sotelo, 35, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 22 of evading arrest/detention with vehicle (F3). Rush presided. Low was the attorney.

>> Elisa Maria Vigil, 24, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 17 of evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft. Rush presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Estrella Navarrette, 21, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 17 of evading arrest/detention with vehicle (F3). Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Sabrina Ruthann Christ, 41, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 19 of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

indecency with child sexual

>> Tommy Carrion Trevino, 42, had an indecency with child sexual contact charge dismissed Aug. 16, 2018. Whalen presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Andrew Matthew Manzano, 23, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the attorney.

>> Caitlen Carter, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than 200 grams, dismissed June 22. Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Dominique Marqui Blankenship, 27, had a possession of marijuana charge, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, dismissed Feb. 1, 2017. Trotter presided. Lee Stringham was the attorney.

>> Joshua Levi Moersch, 33, pleaded guilty June 17 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years probation and 10 months in state jail (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Paul Nicholas Saputo Jr. was the attorney.

>> Shanda Renee Ford, 54, pleaded guilty June 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SEXUAL CONDUCT

>> Elizabeth Grace McDonald, 26, had a prohibited sexual conduct charge dismissed June 13, 2018. Rush presided. Steve Brand was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Michael Lee Smith, 31, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 23 of theft, property value of more than $1,500, but less than $20,000. Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Toni Ann Lemer, 31, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 17 of theft. Rush presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.