  • September 11, 2019

ECSO: Human skull found near Gardendale - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

ECSO: Human skull found near Gardendale

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:26 pm

ECSO: Human skull found near Gardendale

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office reported a human skull was found Tuesday near a tank battery site in Gardendale.

ECSO deputies responded to the Gardendale residence at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, a press release detailed. Deputies stated a rancher found a skull while he and his son.

The skull reportedly appeared to have been there for some time.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to the scene to take photos, the release stated.

The coroner’s office was also reportedly notified and took possession of the remains for further investigation.

