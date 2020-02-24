  • February 24, 2020

Police, Texas Rangers looking for man in connection to officer-involved shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police, Texas Rangers looking for man in connection to officer-involved shooting

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 4:55 pm

Police, Texas Rangers looking for man in connection to officer-involved shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers are looking for a man who reportedly is connected to an officer-involved shooting at a bar on the east side of Odessa.

The reported incident happened at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at Black Gold Sports Bar located at 4555 E. University Blvd., an OPD press release detailed.

An OPD officer was reportedly working an off-duty assignment at the bar and observed a fight between two men. After the fight was broken up, one of the men exited the bar and began running through the parking lot. The officer gave the man several commands to stop but he ignored the commands and entered a black Dodge Challenger or Charger.

The man began to drive his vehicle toward the officer and the officer fired multiple rounds toward the man’s vehicle, the press release stated. The suspect fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on JBS Parkway.

The suspect is reportedly a black man male, standing 6-feet, 2-inches and weighing 220 to 230 pounds.

There were no reports of any injuries and the officer was placed on restricted duty, the press release detailed. No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

OPD failed to release the name of the officer who was involved in the shooting though it’s public information. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said over the phone on Monday afternoon that he had left the office for the day and wouldn’t get the information until Tuesday.

Posted in on Monday, February 24, 2020 4:55 pm.

