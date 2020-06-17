OPD searching for burglary suspects

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred at 12:17a.m. Wednesday at the Quick Track in the 2400 block of Kermit Highway, a press release detailed.

OPD showed an image of the two suspects on surveillance footage and said that if anyone recognizes them, they should contact Detective I. Davis at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0010671.