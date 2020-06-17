  • June 17, 2020

OPD searching for burglary suspects - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD searching for burglary suspects

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 5:15 pm

OPD searching for burglary suspects Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred at 12:17a.m. Wednesday at the Quick Track in the 2400 block of Kermit Highway, a press release detailed.

OPD showed an image of the two suspects on surveillance footage and said that if anyone recognizes them, they should contact Detective I. Davis at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0010671.

The picture can be seen on the OPD website at https://tinyurl.com/yb7ag7wd.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 5:15 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
82°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 72°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]