Woman involved in car-pedestrian collision listed in critical condition

An Odessa woman was airlifted to Lubbock and is in critical condition after she was reportedly involved in a car-pedestrian collision in north Odessa.

The reported car-pedestrian collision happened at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 42nd Street and Tom Green Avenue, an Odessa Police Department release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed 54-year-old Renee Vincent was driving a blue Dodge Caravan and was traveling east on 42nd Street. Dana Gonzales, 23, was driving a red Chevrolet Colorado, was traveling west on 42nd Street and attempted to turn south onto Tom Green Avenue.

A pedestrian, later identified as 53-year-old Abla Almaiah, was attempting to walk east across Tom Green Avenue at a crosswalk, the release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed Gonzalez failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Dodge Caravan, which caused the Chevrolet Colorado to then collide with the pedestrian.

Almaiah was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries, the release stated. Almaiah is currently listed as being in critical condition.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The investigation continues.