  • December 19, 2019

Woman involved in car-pedestrian collision listed in critical condition - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman involved in car-pedestrian collision listed in critical condition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:08 pm

Woman involved in car-pedestrian collision listed in critical condition oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa woman was airlifted to Lubbock and is in critical condition after she was reportedly involved in a car-pedestrian collision in north Odessa.

The reported car-pedestrian collision happened at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 42nd Street and Tom Green Avenue, an Odessa Police Department release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed 54-year-old Renee Vincent was driving a blue Dodge Caravan and was traveling east on 42nd Street. Dana Gonzales, 23, was driving a red Chevrolet Colorado, was traveling west on 42nd Street and attempted to turn south onto Tom Green Avenue.

A pedestrian, later identified as 53-year-old Abla Almaiah, was attempting to walk east across Tom Green Avenue at a crosswalk, the release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed Gonzalez failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Dodge Caravan, which caused the Chevrolet Colorado to then collide with the pedestrian.

Almaiah was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries, the release stated. Almaiah is currently listed as being in critical condition.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The investigation continues.

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
50°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 29°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 61°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]