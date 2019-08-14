OPD officers placed on administrative leave following shooting in south Odessa

Three Odessa Police Department officers involved in Wednesday morning’s shooting in south Odessa have been placed on administrative leave.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Wednesday morning that is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

LeSueur also explained the three officers placed on administrative leave still get paid until the department’s internal investigation and the investigation being done by the Texas Rangers is completed.

On Wednesday morning near the intersection of South Sam Houston Avenue and Mable Street, LeSueur said one OPD officer was shot once in the chest and grazed in at least one other spot. The officer was released from the hospital around 9 a.m., which is about three hours after the incident took place. LeSueur explained the officer was wearing his bulletproof vest.

LeSueur said three officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 600 block of South Sam Houston Avenue.

A man was reportedly firing shots and when police arrived at the scene, he started shooting at the officers. The man hit one of the officers in the chest and officers returned fire. The man was shot in the arm and transported to MCH with serious bodily injury.

“It’s unknown why he did it,” LeSueur said about the reason for the male subject firing shots at OPD officers, “but OPD officers returned fire and the subject was shot in the arm.”

A neighbor that lives about two blocks from where the shooting took place said she heard two different sets of gunshots. She said the first set sounded light, while the second were heavy and more continuous. She said the firearms put into one of the OPD Mobile Crime Scene units looked like AK-47s.

When asked if what she heard sounded like fireworks or gunshots, she knew it was gunshots. She said after living on the south side for her whole life she has gotten used to the sounds of gunshots. She said those gunshots don’t happened every night, but it’s often. She also said the sounds of gunshots have been more frequent as of late.

The neighbor also said knew something was different after she heard the second set of gunshots and then heard police sirens. She said police officers swarmed the area in about 5 minutes.

LeSueur said names of the three officers and the man transported to the hospital won’t be released at this time. LeSueur said the other two officers involved in the shooting weren’t injured.

The Texas Rangers will take over the investigation.

“They will be taking over the investigation since it was an officer-involved shooting,” LeSueur said.