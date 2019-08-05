Local enforcement agencies train for active shooter events

After Saturday’s mass shooting at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, an Odessa Police Department official said the law enforcement agency kept an open line of communication with both Walmart locations in Odessa and the Music City Mall.

OPD Cpt. Matt Davidson said it’s important for law enforcement agencies to stay in contact with businesses and citizens.

The death toll for the mass shooting in El Paso climbed to 22 after two more people died Monday at a hospital.

“When something happens, especially close to home like El Paso, you aren’t sure if it’s specific to that region or it’s something that you have to alert for in our own community,” Davidson said. “We reached out immediately and spoke with the east and west side Walmarts to their management and did close patrols. We also reached out to the mall and spoke with their security.”

Less than 24 hours after the shooting in El Paso, another mass shooting killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Davidson said members of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, OPD and other law enforcement agencies prepare for active shooter situations with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training through Texas State University.

More than 130,000 law enforcement and fire officials across the national have been trained in ALERRT, the ALERRT website details.

“The potential for that to happen in any community is really great, because there are so many people out there that have issues that some people don’t know about,” Griffis said. “If somebody gets it in their head that they are going to go out and do that, it’s going to happen.”

OPD has trainers who are certified in the philosophy of ALERRT training. After the Odessa Police Academy, Davidson said there’s a flex-prep training session, which goes over policies. He said it’s an additional six weeks of training the state doesn’t require. One piece added to the flex-prep training session was 16 hours of ALERRT training.

Davidson explained civilians also have those opportunities to train for active-shooter situations with Civilian Response to Shooter Events.

“It definitely gets the gears turning about, ‘How prepared are you?” You start thinking about our response to something like that,” Davidson said. “It’s also how well you can coordinate with additional agencies, because it takes the entire law enforcement community to response with something like that.”

Civilians can register for CRASE with OPD Cpl. Michael Hamilton.

OPD will continue to conduct CRASE trainings on a regular basis with local churches and businesses. Hamilton’s contact number is 432-335-3361 or his email is mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov.

“We’ve provided this training to several churches, businesses and banks,” Davidson said. “Those training opportunities are always available. We just ask the public to call and set up an appointment with Cpl. Michael Hamilton.”

On a personal note, Davidson said it’s worrisome that a mass shooting would take place in West Texas.

“It’s very alarming, because we aren’t just officers,” Davidson said. “We are human beings. Our families are here, our children, our wives, our significant others.”

Griffis said people can never be too prepared some a situation like the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The Ector County sheriff explained the importance for friends or family members to let law enforcement know if an individual they know is planning or talking about a mass shooting. Griffis said it was disheartening to see on TV.

“It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, what language you speak, what political party you affiliate with, there’s no reason on this Earth to go out and kill innocent people like those individuals have,” Griffis said. “It’s just horrible. There are no words to describe the actions of those people. It’s just horrible.”