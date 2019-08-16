Frescas joins husband at OPD as part of 18th session of OPA

The 28-year-old from El Paso said it was an honor to experience that moment with her immediate family because about six years ago Frescas pinned on her husband’s OPD badge.

Frescas was one of the five newest officers introduced into the Odessa Police Department all of whom graduated from the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy Friday.

“I knew coming in it was going to be hard, because I saw his struggle,” Frescas said. “I knew this was going to be hard and it was hard. It was very stressful.”

The ceremony took place 3 p.m. Friday at the MCM Elegante.

All five of the newest officers are from outside of Odessa. Patrick Christopher Gillis, 28, is from Toronto, and moved to Odessa after his time with the U.S. Army. He was previously stationed in Georgia. John Thomas Mize, 25, is from Bartow, Fla., while Andrea Mora-Rosales, 31, hails from Lovell, Wyo. Jimmie Rainey III, 23, is from Memphis, Tenn.

OPD Chief Michael Gerke said it’s a unique opportunity to work with diverse officers.

“We have folks from all over,” Gerke said. “I think it’s great. We love diversity. We have a West Texas way of doing things, but those people bring in new ideas and new thought processes.”

Frescas husband is OPD Sgt. Polo Frescas, who was part of the seventh session of OPA.

Sgt. Frescas said he was proud to pin on his wife’s badge, but at the same time he is nervous about her joining OPD.

“I’m a little worried, because it’s not the safest profession,” Sgt. Frescas said. “I know she will do well, because her training will prevail.”

Gerke said the husband and wife duo put OPD in a particular position where Sgt. Frescas can’t be the supervisor to his wife. Gerke said the two will have to be put on different shifts.

Gillis was recognized as the session’s top recruit and received awards in academics, defensive tactics, most improved physical fitness and professional driving. Mize received the top gun award, while Rainey earned the physical fitness award.

Though all five received their badge on Friday afternoon, each will have another three and half months to shadow officers in the field. Gillis said he’s ready to get on patrol.

“Every day is going to be different,” Gillis said. “There are going to be a whole lot of new situations. I’m just excited to be here and learn.”