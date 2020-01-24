  • January 24, 2020

ECSO receives calls about threatening text messages

ECSO receives calls about threatening text messages

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 5:17 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has received calls about threatening text messages to pay a “fee.”

The residents that have called told deputies that a caller is making demands for money and if not compliant, the caller is adding pictures of that person’s family, which have been taken off their Facebook page and in one case included a photo of the person’s house, which were taken from Google Earth.

The text messages also reportedly include graphic photos of bodies from Cartel related murders.

These text messages are generated from online phone applications that are not an actual number but is created by an IP address and is constantly changing, the ECSO release detailed.

ECSO urges the public if they receive one of these text messages to contact law enforcement.

Posted in on Friday, January 24, 2020 5:17 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

