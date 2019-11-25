  • November 25, 2019

MCSO searching for Odessa missing person

MCSO searching for Odessa missing person

>> Hamil Cody Ross

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 11:04 am

MCSO searching for Odessa missing person

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has posted a missing persons bulletin on Hamil Cody Ross.

Ross, 33, of Odessa, was last seen Nov. 9. He is 5-foot-6, with black hair and hazel eyes.

On Nov. 9 at about 2 a.m., Ross walked away from his job location on South Highway 349 near South County Road 1160, the Facebook posting said.

Any eyewitness reported that Ross arrived at the witness’ residence and borrowed their phone to try and call someone. The eyewitness said Ross was wearing an oversized black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said they were not contacted until Nov. 19 about the case.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Ross later on the day he went missing going toward Midland, but that was the last information they received.

The company he was working for says they were looking for him and his family also is looking for him.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Ross should contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Sgt. Fuentes, 432-688-4620.

