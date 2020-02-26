Police release surveillance footage of fatal November shooting

The Odessa Police Department has released surveillance footage of the person who is reportedly wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old Odessa man.

Brandon Swinney, 42, was shot and killed outside of his home on Nov. 21, 2019, in the 1700 block of Dotsy Avenue, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

The surveillance footage can be seen on OPD’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yx497b4a.

Odessa Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest, the OPD press release detailed. To be eligible for the additional rewards, a person has to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or using the “P3tips” app.

Eligible information is reportedly information that isn’t already known to investigators and leads to an arrest.

Officers reportedly responded to a shots fired call and found Swinney dead and lying outside of his residence, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject, the release stated. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to Swinney’s obituary, he graduated from Odessa High School in 1995 and then went to Odessa College, Hardin-Simmons University and the University of South Carolina Aiken. He played baseball during high school and collegiately.