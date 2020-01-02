Police looking for man involved in sandwich shop robbery

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint.

The reported burglary occurred at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, at the Subway located at 4812 E. University Blvd., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded all of the cash from the register. The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reports of any injuries. Anyone with information about then robbery is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-49976.