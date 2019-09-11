ECSO deputies honored during 9/11 ceremony

Five Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were shot in the line of duty were presented with the 2019 Star of Texas Award.

Investigators Cody Smith, Javier Leyva, Joshua Pool, reserve deputy Ricardo Rodriguez and Capt. Steven John McNeill were honored by State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, and Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday morning in the Texas House of Representatives chamber.

“The willingness of our law enforcement officers to put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community is the ultimate testament to duty and sacrifice,” Landgraf said in a press release. “I’m thankful to have such brave men and women in uniform for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and I am forever grateful to all those who work daily to keep Texans safe.”

Smith, Pool and Rodriguez were all reportedly shot by Damon Murad Asad while executing a search warrant on Jan. 14 in the 7300 block of Kentucky Ave. in West Odessa. Asad was shot and killed after he opened fire on deputies.

All three were treated and released from Medical Center Hospital less than four hours after being shot in the line of duty, a previous Odessa American stated. Pool and Rodriguez were each shot in the leg, while Smith had a bullet graze his lip.

Leyva was shot in the upper left leg on Aug. 8, 2014. Leyva was in pursuit of a suspect charged with deadly conduct, when he was shot near the intersection of 10th and West Loop 338 in Odessa.

McNeill was reportedly shot in the head during a standoff with Victor White on Sept. 17, 2010 in West Odessa.

The Star of Texas awards were created by the Legislature in 2003 and more than 500 Texans have been honored with the recognition.