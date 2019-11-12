Odessa woman dies in 3-vehicle collision

A 48-year-old Odessa woman died in a three-vehicle collision early Monday morning west of Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

The fatal collision reportedly happened at 4:45 a.m. Monday about two and half miles west of Odessa near the intersection of State Highway 302 and Farm-to-Market Road 1936.

Mryna Renteria-Morales, 48, of Odessa was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue south on Farm-to-Market Road 1936, the release stated. Layton Castillo, 25, of Odessa was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 west on State Highway 302, while Ciprano Velasquez, 67, of Roanoke was driving a short distance behind the F-250 in a 2000 Ford F-350.

The Rogue reportedly disregarded the stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with the F-250 and F-350. Renteria-Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. Castillo was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, while Velasquez wasn’t injured.

Renteria-Morales and Castillo weren’t wearing seatbelts, the release stated.