  November 12, 2019

Odessa woman dies in 3-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Odessa woman dies in 3-vehicle collision

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:30 pm

Odessa American

A 48-year-old Odessa woman died in a three-vehicle collision early Monday morning west of Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

The fatal collision reportedly happened at 4:45 a.m. Monday about two and half miles west of Odessa near the intersection of State Highway 302 and Farm-to-Market Road 1936.

Mryna Renteria-Morales, 48, of Odessa was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue south on Farm-to-Market Road 1936, the release stated. Layton Castillo, 25, of Odessa was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 west on State Highway 302, while Ciprano Velasquez, 67, of Roanoke was driving a short distance behind the F-250 in a 2000 Ford F-350.

The Rogue reportedly disregarded the stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with the F-250 and F-350. Renteria-Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. Castillo was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, while Velasquez wasn’t injured.

Renteria-Morales and Castillo weren’t wearing seatbelts, the release stated.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

