  • April 9, 2020

Police arrest man for coughing toward store employees

Police arrest man for coughing toward store employees

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:53 pm

Police arrest man for coughing toward store employees oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly coughed toward five employees at a phone store in east Odessa.

Michael Ray Akins was charged with five counts of terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported threat happened Monday at the Verizon Wireless located at 4041 E. 42nd St., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The complainant reportedly told OPD that due to the COVID-19 pandemic that Verizon was taking a proactive approach by restricting customer access to the business.

Akins became irate and proceeded to cough toward five employees and stated, “I hope you all get sick” before fleeing the scene in his truck, the press release stated.

Akins was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had five bonds totaling $5,000 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:53 pm.

