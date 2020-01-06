  • January 6, 2020

Police searching for man in connection to auto burglary

Police searching for man in connection to auto burglary

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 5:02 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man involved in an auto burglary in west side of Odessa.

The reported auto burglary happened at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019, in the 3600 block of W. 5th St., an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man burglarized a black GMC Sierra and took the victim’s wallet and several personal documents.

Anyone with information on the auto burglary is asked to contact Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-39029.

