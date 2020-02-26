  • February 26, 2020

One man dead in two vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

One man dead in two vehicle collision

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead after a collision with a semi-truck around 7:06 a.m. Monday nine miles east of Monahans.

Addantrae J. Romar, 26, of Gatesville was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima east on the south service road of Interstate 20, while Jose A. Castillo-Santiesteban, 30, of Odessa drove a 1998 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer westbound, a Department of Public Safety report detailed.

Romar reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the semi-truck. Castillo wasn’t injured. Romar was pronounced dead at the scene. A DPS investigation detailed that that Romar wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

