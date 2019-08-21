  • August 21, 2019

Man charged with federal offense of bank robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Man charged with federal offense of bank robbery

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 2:54 pm

Man charged with federal offense of bank robbery oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 55-year-old man has been charged with a federal offense after he reportedly robbed a bank in northeast Odessa.

Hector Garcia Chacon was charged with the federal offense of bank robbery.

The reported bank robbery happened at 12:24 p.m. Aug. 10 at the BB&T Bank located at 4900 East 42nd Street, an Odessa Police Department release detailed.

OPD and FBI investigation reportedly showed an unknown subject present a note to a bank teller and he left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was later identified as Chacon.

OPD had located and arrested Chacon on Aug. 11 for an unrelated felony theft warrant, the release stated. FBI later charged Chacon with the federal offense of bank robbery.

Chacon was transported to Midland and is being held in federal custody, the release stated.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 2:54 pm.

