  • October 28, 2019

Police looking for man involved in hit and run

Police looking for man involved in hit and run

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 3:36 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man in a gray truck reportedly involved in a hit and run.

The reported hit and run happened at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 4100 block of East 52nd Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma reportedly struck a van parked in a parking lot. The driver of the Tacoma then left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

There wasn’t license plate on the suspect’s vehicle, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-34632.

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 3:36 pm. | Tags: , , ,

