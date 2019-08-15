Suspected gunman treated and released

A man shot in the arm after he fired at three Odessa Police Department officers, hitting one twice, has been treated and released from Medical Center Hospital.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the man was treated and released sometime Thursday afternoon.

LeSueur couldn’t comment about the status of the suspected gunman any further and referred any questions to the Texas Rangers as that governmental agency took over the investigation.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal confirmed via text message Thursday evening that the suspected gunman was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The identification of the suspected gunman and three OPD officers involved in Wednesday morning’s shootout haven’t been released. Villarreal said over the phone Wednesday morning the names of the officers and the man that was taken into custody aren’t going to be released because it’s an active crime scene.

However, on Thursday morning, the 600 block of South Sam Houston Avenue, which is where three OPD officers responded to shots fired call at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, was no longer an active crime scene.

A man was reportedly firing shots and when police arrived at the scene, he started shooting at the officers. The man hit one of the officers in the chest and officers returned fire. The man was shot in the arm and transported to MCH with serious bodily injury.

LeSueur said the OPD officer shot in the chest was also grazed in at least one other spot. That officer was treated and released from MCH about three hours after the shooting took place. The officer was wearing his bulletproof vest.

The three OPD officers were placed on administrative leave, which LeSueur said is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting. The officers will get paid during the administrative leave and those officers can be reinstated when the department’s internal investigation and the investigation being done by the Texas Rangers is completed.

The other two officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting weren’t injured.

Two Freedom of Information requests have been submitted to DPS. The first was the names of the three OPD officers that were involved in the shooting that reportedly killed a 48-year-old man later identified as Billy Wade Webber, CBS7 reported on May 29, and the other was for Wednesday’s shooting.

After both of those requests were submitted to the media and communications department, DPS responded that those FOI requests needed to be sent to DPS’ Office of General Counsel. Those emails were sent at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.