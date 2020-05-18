ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 18th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

Abandon or endangering a child

>> Becky Ann Dillon, 28, pleaded guilty May 6 to abandon or endangering a child and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Chelsea L. Castillo, 30, pleaded guilty May 11 to abandon endanger child and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

Arson

>> Francisco Quintero Morado, 34, pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to five years probation (probation discharge May 11). Trotter presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

Assault

>> Bobby Esparza, 49, pleaded guilty to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to three years probation (discharge/dismissal May 12). Judge John W. Smith presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Dorothy Chavez, 50, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant count one and was sentenced to probation (discharged/dismissed May 12). Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Mykal Gutierrez, 23, pleaded guilty April 30 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in state prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. White was the attorney.

>> Selena Marie Gonzales, 46, had an assault family/household member previous convictions IAT charge dismissed May 11. Trotter presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Steven Conrad Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty May 7 to assault family/household member with previous convictions IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in state jail (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Burglary

>> Ernesto Ortiz Jr., 32, pleaded guilty May 11 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

Debit card abuse

>> Julio Miguel Angel Sandoval, 26, pleaded guilty May 6 to debit card abuse and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

DWI

>> Daniel Justin Lee, 32, pleaded guilty May 11 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Matthew Popisil was the attorney.

>> Stephanie Bustamante, 30, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with child under age of 15 and was sentenced to probation (expired May 12). Judge John W. Smith presided.

Endanger child criminal negligence

>> Kaleb Olivas Natividad, 22, pleaded guilty to endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to two years probation (discharge/dismissal May 12). Judge John W. Smith presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Evading arrest detain with vehicle

>> Drevon Smith, 21, pleaded guilty May 11 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. White was the attorney.

>> Hector Marquez Cruz, 41, pleaded guilty May 6 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Michael James Nastansky, 30, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed May 11. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Fail to comply with registration requirement charge

>> Robert Dwayne Ridge, 23, pleaded guilty May 11 to fail to comply with registration requirement and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Robert Dwayne Ridge, 23, had a fail to comply with registration requirement charge dismissed May 11. Judge John W. Smith presided. Blount was the attorney.

Indecency with a child sexual contact

>> Rodrigo Arturo Arenivas, 40, had four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact charges dismissed May 6. Whalen presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

Injury child with intent bodily injury

>> Bonnie Creel, 27, pleaded guilty to injury child with intent bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in state jail (probation discharged May 11). Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Possession of a control substance

>> Andrew Scott Johnson, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge dismissed May 8. Judge John W. Smith presided. Blount was the attorney.

>> Baily Necole Mata, 22, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Carlos Edel Meza Jaquez, 34, pleaded guilty May 7 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Frederick Demone Jones, 49, pleaded guilty May 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jaime Wright, 34, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams and was sentenced to five years in jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Javier Raul Rojo, 21, pleaded guilty May 6 to possession of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams (F1) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

>> Joseph Decker, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed May 8. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Lyndon Walker, 26, pleaded guilty May 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years to prison. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Nicklus James Reynolds, 19, pleaded guilty May 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Ramon Aryok Zavala, 32, pleaded guilty May 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Samuel Campos, 31, pleaded guilty April 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. White was the attorney.

Prohibited weapon

>> Nicholas Andrew Fuentes, 35, pleaded guilty May 11 to prohibited weapon and was sentenced to three years probation and deferrred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Raul Castro, 28, pleaded guilty May 11 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

Sexual assault of a child

>> Rodrigo Arturo Arenivas, 40, had a sexual assault of a child charge dismissed May 6. Whalen presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

>> Jasmine Mendoza, 18, pleaded guilty May 6 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Joseph William Wallace Decker, 33, pleaded guilty May 8 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Tampering with government record

>> Marcus Ortega, 28, pleaded guilty to tampering with government record-INS document and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

Tamper/fabricate physical evidence

>> James Thomas Allen, 30, pleaded guilty May 5 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to five years in state prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Brandon Mendoza, 32, pleaded guilty April 30 to theft property value more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Charlie Alvarez, 26, pleaded guilty May 11 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> J Ross Lara, 28, pleaded guilty May 6 to theft property value more than $2,500 and less than $30K and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Jessie Gomez, 17, pleaded guilty May 12 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferrred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

>> John Alan Holett, 31, pleaded guilty May 6 to theft property value less than $2,500, 2 or more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Mark Gonzales, 47, pleaded guilty May 6 to theft property value less than $2,500, 2 or more previous convictions and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the attorney.

>> Paul John Castaneda, 31, pleaded guilty May 7 to theft property value less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Shannon Palmer, 52, had a theft of a firearm charge dismissed May 11. Rush presided. Mansur was the attorney.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

>> Drevon Smith, 21, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed May 11. Smith presided. White was the attorney.

>> Frederick Demone Jones, 49, had an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge dismissed May 11. Smith presided. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Hector Marquez Cruz, 41, pleaded guilty May 6 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Justin Wrangler Green, 23, pleaded guilty May 12 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Bickham was the attorney.

>> Shawn Michael McCutcheon, 26, pleaded guilty May 11 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.