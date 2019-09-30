  • September 30, 2019

Police searching for multiple vehicles connected to drive-by shootings - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for multiple vehicles connected to drive-by shootings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 4:51 pm

Police searching for multiple vehicles connected to drive-by shootings oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a blue Jeep and a truck that were reportedly involved in multiple drive-by shootings in North Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Monday afternoon this is a separate incident from the shootings the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were investigating last week that led to an arrest on Friday afternoon.

The reported drive-by shootings happened in the 2700 block of North Dixie Boulevard and the 3600 block of Dawn Avenue early Saturday morning, LeSueur said over the phone.

Unknown subjects were reportedly driving a blue Jeep and truck and fired several rounds at residences and parked vehicles.

Video surveillance of the truck that was reportedly involved in the drive-by shootings can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxfnqsds.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-32912.

Posted in on Monday, September 30, 2019 4:51 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
86°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 23mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 72°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]