Police searching for multiple vehicles connected to drive-by shootings

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a blue Jeep and a truck that were reportedly involved in multiple drive-by shootings in North Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Monday afternoon this is a separate incident from the shootings the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were investigating last week that led to an arrest on Friday afternoon.

The reported drive-by shootings happened in the 2700 block of North Dixie Boulevard and the 3600 block of Dawn Avenue early Saturday morning, LeSueur said over the phone.

Unknown subjects were reportedly driving a blue Jeep and truck and fired several rounds at residences and parked vehicles.

Video surveillance of the truck that was reportedly involved in the drive-by shootings can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxfnqsds.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-32912.