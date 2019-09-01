Planning was key to organized ER response

Medical Center Hospital Dr. Sudip Bose detailed that years of planning went into preparing for Saturday’s shooting spree that left eight dead, including the gunman.

The violence started in Midland County and ended with the gunman being shot and killed by law enforcement at Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, MCH officials said the hospital started to receive shooting victims.

During MCH’s final press conference of Saturday evening at about 7:45 p.m., Bose said the staff at MCH saw 13 patients and performed surgery on eight of them.

“These things don’t just happen,” Bose said. “You have to prepare. Everything from who comes in to where family members go to how to keep ourselves safe and how to prevent wrong messages going out to the media and how to do this in a calm situation. This doesn’t happen by accident. It takes years of preparation. I encourage every community to do this.

“This isn’t an urban community here. This happened here. It can happen anywhere across America.”

Trevor Tankersley, the director of public relations at MCH, stated in an press release early Sunday morning there were 14 patients brought to the hospital that were reportedly involved in the shooting. Tankersley detailed that seven are in fair condition, three are in serious condition, one is critical condition, one treated and released, one pediatric patient under-2 flown to Lubbock and one dead.

New MCH CEO Russell Tippin acknowledged his staff but said it’s more important to focus on the care of the families still in the hospital.

“Our staff has been amazing, but that’s not the point here,” Tippin said. “The point right now is that these victims are being taken care of and we are doing right by them.”

MCH COO Matt Collins echoed sentiments from Bose and Tippin.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation for this day and we work through these things in simulated situations several times a year,” Collins said. “Everyone has a role they fall into. Everybody fell into their role. The hospital and all of the staff performed admirably, but we are here to serve those victims and families, so it really isn’t about us today.”

Bose said he’s familiar with these types of situations as he was a 12-year Army veteran that served in the Iraq War and was involved in the Second Battle of Fallujah. He also helped during the collision of a Show of Support parade float with a train in Midland.

Bose explained that over that last several years committees had been formed that would coordinate many stages that would be necessary to handle a shooting of this magnitude.

“This is something that, unfortunately, I’m very experienced at — mass casualty situations,” Bose said. “This is what led us to form the preparation process with hundreds and hundreds of people that very significantly involved in a situation like this.”

In his closing statements on Saturday evening to the media, Tippin fought back tears and urged Odessans to cherish the moments with loved ones. He also explained that it’s important for the healing process starts from within and the community needs to love and pray for each other.

Bose urges the public to not only thoughts and prayers, but learn basic life support measures.

“I encourage everyone in every community, no matter what size, if you are in the middle of the desert or in an urban area to prepare in advance,” Bose said. “It may not be a matter of if, but it may be a matter of when. This preparation really helped us today.”