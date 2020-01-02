Sheriff ‘surprised’ at low DWI’s

In a concerted effort on New Year’s Eve, the Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety collaborated to deter people from drinking and driving.

ECSO posted on its Facebook at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday that all law enforcement agencies would be out in full force. That post received more than 1,200 likes, 250 comments and was shared 2,400 times.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said during a phone interview on Thursday afternoon those efforts on New Year’s Eve proved beneficial, but he was shocked by the number of people charged with driving while intoxicated and public intoxication.

“I was surprised it was that low,” Griffis said. “We had probably the largest operation with the most officers out on any New Year’s Eve ever in Ector County. I’ve been telling people there are going to be more officers out on New Year’s Eve than ever.”

Griffis sent a text message that detailed OPD, ECSO and DPS charged 23 people with driving while intoxicated arrests and nine with public intoxication.

OPD and DPS each charged 10 people with driving while intoxication, while University of Texas Permian Basin Police had three. OPD charged eight people with public intoxication, while ECSO had one.

Griffis said the numbers of driving while intoxicated and public intoxication arrests can mimic a regular weekend in Odessa and Ector County.

“It’s actually a lot lower than I expected,” Griffis said. “On any given Friday and Saturday night, it’s not uncommon for us to have 40 to 50 people to come in. I expected the same for New Year’s Eve.”

One figure that Griffis said warmed his heart was to his knowledge there were no fatality accidents on New Year’s Eve.

According to Safewise, Texas ranks in the top 10 for most drunk driving deaths. Texas is eighth with 5.01 impaired driving deaths per 100,000 people. The states ahead of Texas are No. 1 Montana (7.44), No. 2 Wyoming (5.89), No. 3 South Carolina (5.72), No. 4 Mississippi (5.46), No. 5 New Mexico (5.15), No. 6 South Dakota (5.10) and Alabama (5.03).

“The ultimate goal is to save lives,” Griffis said. “We just need to educate the public on the dangers and the expense. A lot of times the intoxicated person in an accident is the least injured.

“I would rather have us have zero DWIs and have no fatalities than arrest 20, 30, 40 people in an evening. It’s all about education and getting the word across. There are so many other options.”