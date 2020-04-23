Police searching for woman in connection to fraudulent checks

The Odessa Police Department needs help identifying a woman who has reportedly been involved in writing more than $1,000 of fraudulent checks.

The reported fraudulent checks have been written at several stores in Odessa, the OPD press release stated.

OPD has released multiple photos of the woman on its website at tinyurl.com/yda2bfnj.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02263.