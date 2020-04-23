  • April 23, 2020

Police searching for woman in connection to fraudulent checks - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for woman in connection to fraudulent checks

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:43 pm

Police searching for woman in connection to fraudulent checks oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department needs help identifying a woman who has reportedly been involved in writing more than $1,000 of fraudulent checks.

The reported fraudulent checks have been written at several stores in Odessa, the OPD press release stated.

OPD has released multiple photos of the woman on its website at tinyurl.com/yda2bfnj.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02263.

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:43 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 61°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]