  • January 7, 2020

Police continuing to search for serial groper - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police continuing to search for serial groper

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:03 am

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department continues the search for man who was reportedly involved in 12 groping incidents.

All 12 reported incidents happened between July 4, 2019, and Monday at apartment complexes in the area of University Boulevard and Oakwood Drive, 52nd Street and Tanglewood Lane, and Penbrook Street and Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

The man is reportedly wearing a bandana or a mask to cover his face and is targeting females who are alone at apartment complexes.

In some of the incidents, the man is surprising the victims from behind before fondling them, the press release stated. In some cases, the man claims to be looking for a lost dog before fondling the victim.

The incidents are reportedly being investigated as felonies and misdemeanors.

OPD has released surveillance footage of the man and can be seen on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yhlevlbq.

Anyone with information about the groping incidents is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

