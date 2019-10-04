Police receive Narcan Nasal Spray to combat opioid overdoses

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has gifted the Odessa Police Department with an additional tool to use on the streets.

PBRCADA donated 150 boxes of Narcan Nasal Spray, which are valued at $125 each, to OPD to help combat opioid overdoses.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said each officer will be given a box of Narcan, which includes two sprays, to administer to members of the public who are suspected of an opioid-related overdose.

“It’s another example of community support,” Gerke said. “This is a way to help bridge that gap between officers finding someone that may have overdosed and applying the antidote until the ambulance arrives or we can get them to the hospital.”

Kayla Doubrava, program director of the prevention resource center for the PBRCADA, detailed how Narcan Nasal Spray can stave off an overdose.

Narcan can be used if someone is overdosing from heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocondone, vicodin, codeine and morphine.

“You spray it in your nostril and it goes up to your brain,” Doubrava said. “It attaches to the receptors that those opioid compounds had already attached to. It basically knocks them off. The Naloxone that’s in the Narcan attaches to the receptors and it gives you about 30 minutes to save them.

“(The nasal spray) will eventually wear off and then those opioids that are still floating around in the brain are going to reattach and send them into another overdose.”

However, if Narcan is used on someone who isn’t overdosing on opioids, Doubrava said there aren’t negative side effects.

Gerke said knowing there won’t be negative consequences if Narcan is used on someone who isn’t overdosing, he feels confident about his officers using it on members of the public.

“It’s very easy to use,” Gerke said. “It’s very simple to use. If you make a mistake and you apply this to someone who isn’t overdosing on opioids, there really isn’t a negative effect.”

Jackie Duarte, prevention technician for PBRCADA, said her organization can receive up to 108 boxes of Narcan a month, but individuals may order up to two boxes a month. She receives free Narcan from moreNARCANplease.com, which is a state-funded grant from the Texas Targeted Opioid Response project. The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing awards the grants for the state of Texas.

After donating 150 boxes to OPD, Duarte said she will be giving them to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Fire Rescue and Midland Fire Department.

“This little thing saves lives, instantly,” Duarte said as she held up a single dose of Narcan Nasal Spray. “You could have an overdose and within seconds this cures you. It’s going to save lots of people.”