Odessa motorcyclist improves to stable condition at UMC

A 50-year-old Odessa motorcyclist is listed in stable condition at University Medical Center in Lubbock, an Odessa Police Department official stated in an email, following a Friday collision in northeast Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated in an email that Andrew Reed Lewis, 50, is in stable condition.

Lewis was involved in single-vehicle motorcycle collision at 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and East Loop 338, an OPD release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed Lewis was driving a black 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle north in the 7600 block of North Grandview Avenue, when he lost control before leaving the roadway and struck a barbwire fence.

Lewis was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later air-lifted to Lubbock, the release stated.

There were no reports of any other injuries.