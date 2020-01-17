Police searching for man involved in fast food robbery

The Odessa Police Department is looking for man that reportedly robbed a fast food restaurant and threatened an employee with a knife.

The reported robbery happened at 5:06 p.m. at the Stars located at 1402 North County Road West, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man ordered $22 worth of food and left the scene without making any attempt to pay. When a Stars employee confronted the man about not paying, he threatened the employee with a knife.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/r23ua24.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-39492.