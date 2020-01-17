  • January 17, 2020

Police searching for man involved in fast food robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man involved in fast food robbery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 3:30 pm

Police searching for man involved in fast food robbery oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for man that reportedly robbed a fast food restaurant and threatened an employee with a knife.

The reported robbery happened at 5:06 p.m. at the Stars located at 1402 North County Road West, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man ordered $22 worth of food and left the scene without making any attempt to pay. When a Stars employee confronted the man about not paying, he threatened the employee with a knife.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/r23ua24.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-39492.

Posted in on Friday, January 17, 2020 3:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 55°/Low 28°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

sunday

weather
High 50°/Low 34°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]