OPD offers tips to avoid scams

The Odessa Police Department has released tips after receiving several complaints about scams involving prepaid gift cards and a cashier’s check.

OPD advises not to cash those checks or purchase those gift cards as this is a scam.

OPD reported that a legitimate business will never ask for payment in form of a gift card and if a scammer asks citizens to buy a prepaid debit/credit card and asks for the code on the back to not give them that information.

The report tells residents to never give out personal information like credit card numbers, social security numbers, birth dates and to not pick up calls from unknown numbers or callers. If the information is important or urgent, OPD stated, the callers will probably leave a voicemail or find another way to get in contact.

OPD also stated to be cautious if deciding to call back an unknown number as some scams are designed to bill victims for international calls that can charge around $19.95.

The report urges people to notify family members to determine if an emergency exists and to not send cash or wire money until that information is verified.