  • October 25, 2019

OFR, OPD welcome trick or treaters

OFR, OPD welcome trick or treaters

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 2:49 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department will be hosting an event for trick or treaters at the OFR Central Fire Station.

Halloween Trunk or Treat is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

There will be candy, fire trucks and police vehicles for children.

