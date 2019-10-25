Halloween Trunk or Treat
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 2:49 pm
OFR, OPD welcome trick or treaters
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department will be hosting an event for trick or treaters at the OFR Central Fire Station.
Halloween Trunk or Treat is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.
There will be candy, fire trucks and police vehicles for children.
Posted in
Law Enforcement,
Fire and rescue
on
Friday, October 25, 2019 2:49 pm.
| Tags:
Trick-or-treating,
Ofr Central Fire Station,
Odessa Police Department