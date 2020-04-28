  • April 28, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:51 am

OPD needs helping locating person of interest oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department detailed in a press release that a 44-year-old man is reportedly a person of interest after a man was found dead in an alley behind a gas station in central Odessa.

Marc James Morris, 44, is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of 56-year-old Samuel Dean Jones that happened March 23.

OPD has released a photo of Morris on its website at tinyurl.com/y9fgfmrl.

Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

An autopsy determined Jones’ death was ruled a homicide, a previous Odessa American article detailed. The reported death happened around 8:20 p.m. March 23 in the alley behind the DK located in the 1000 block of N. Dixie Blvd.

Officers reportedly saw a deceased man, later identified as Jones.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit and Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene, the press release stated. Jones was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy, which was later determined it was a homicide.

