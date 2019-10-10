  • October 10, 2019

OPD still needs help with robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD still needs help with robbery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:51 pm

OPD still needs help with robbery Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department still needs assistance in locating a man who robbed a Chevron with a screwdriver while threatening a clerk in July.

OPD officials are asking the public to take another look at a security camera screen shot of the man who is accused of aggravated robbery. On July 29, the man entered the Chevron Gas Station at 912 N. County Road West and threatened the clerk with a screwdriver while demanding all of the cash from the register. The man fled the scene in a white van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect’s vehicle is encouraged to contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-27666.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:51 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SW at 14mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 42°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 49°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]