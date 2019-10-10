OPD still needs help with robbery

The Odessa Police Department still needs assistance in locating a man who robbed a Chevron with a screwdriver while threatening a clerk in July.
OPD officials are asking the public to take another look at a security camera screen shot of the man who is accused of aggravated robbery. On July 29, the man entered the Chevron Gas Station at 912 N. County Road West and threatened the clerk with a screwdriver while demanding all of the cash from the register. The man fled the scene in a white van with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect’s vehicle is encouraged to contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-27666.
