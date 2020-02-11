  • February 11, 2020

ECSO looking for missing woman - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

ECSO looking for missing woman

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:31 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a 24-year-old woman who is missing.

The missing woman is Victoria Madison Bell. She is 5-feet, 4-inches with brown hair and brown eyes, the ECSO press release detailed.

A missing person’s report was reportedly filed with the ECSO on Feb. 5. Bell was last seen at the beginning of February in West Odessa and has had no contact with her family or friends in any form as of that time.

Anyone with information about the missing person is asked to contact ECSO Investigator M. McCrury at 432-335-3060 in reference to case No. 20-E0635.

