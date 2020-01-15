Police looking for carjacking suspects

The Odessa Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects reportedly involved in a carjacking at Kent Kwik convenience store at 601 N. County Road West in Odessa on Dec. 30, 2019 at 8 p.m.

OPD stated in a news release that two Hispanic men approached a man while he was walking back to his vehicle, a maroon Lincoln MKZ. One of the suspects reportedly asked the owner of the vehicle a question while the second suspect pointed a gun at the car owner and demanded his keys.

The two suspects reportedly stole the Lincoln MKZ and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the carjacking should contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-40204.