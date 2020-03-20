  • March 20, 2020

Law enforcement takes extra precautions during outbreak - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Law enforcement takes extra precautions during outbreak

Off-duty security jobs evaporate for OPD

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 6:06 pm

Law enforcement takes extra precautions during outbreak By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Local law enforcement agencies are taking additional precautions and watching off-duty security opportunities vanish during the coronavirus pandemic.

Odessa Police Department has asked people to make specific reports — theft, vandalism, harassing phone call and lost identification — online or over the phone, while Ector County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to use extra protection during interaction with the public and inmates.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said over the phone on Thursday afternoon that the coronavirus outbreak has made law enforcement’s already tough job even harder.

“We have to have our guard up more than usual,” Griffis said. “We are encouraging everybody, our people and the public, to please use common sense.”

OPD serves as off-duty security for many churches, businesses, restaurants and bars in Odessa.

In a previous Odessa American article, OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said officers aren’t allowed to work more than 16 hours in a 24-hour period. Officers also aren’t allowed to work more than 24 hours between overtime and off-duty in a one-week period or more than 48 hours in a two-week period.

LeSueur said many off-duty security jobs have dwindled recently. Those off-duty security jobs will become nearly obsolete as Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders will go into effect at midnight Friday that people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts.

“There are several places that have suspended it until further notice,” LeSueur said. “… The most important thing is the safety and well-being of the officers and the citizens of Odessa. That’s the most important thing right now.”

Griffis said the Ector County Law Enforcement Center will continue to house inmates.

The ECSO website states the law enforcement center can house 667 inmates. Griffis said suspending visits to inmates in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center remains in effect by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards until further notice. The suspension is reportedly in effect until terminated by the governor, or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Griffis said all ECSO staff took precautions with inmates before but those safety measures have increased with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are already cautious of those individuals that we have to deal with and hands on at times,” Griffis said. “We have no idea if they have HIV or hepatitis or anything like that. In fact, we’ve had inmates and people off the street that our deputies have come in contact with body fluids. We already have to be cautious in that respect.”

The OPD lists the types of incidents that can be reported online or over the phone are harassing phone call, theft, theft from vehicle, burglary of coin-operated machine, theft of auto accessories, lost cell phone, theft of bicycle, lost identification, identity theft, vandalism, house watch request and vandalism of a motor vehicle.

Griffis and LeSueur each said their respective law enforcement agency won’t stop responding to criminal activity, but each will do it in a safer way.

“There are a lot of challenges that we are facing right now,” LeSueur said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, March 20, 2020 6:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 13mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 49°/Low 44°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 52°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]