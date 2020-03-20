Law enforcement takes extra precautions during outbreak

Odessa Police Department has asked people to make specific reports — theft, vandalism, harassing phone call and lost identification — online or over the phone, while Ector County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to use extra protection during interaction with the public and inmates.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said over the phone on Thursday afternoon that the coronavirus outbreak has made law enforcement’s already tough job even harder.

“We have to have our guard up more than usual,” Griffis said. “We are encouraging everybody, our people and the public, to please use common sense.”

OPD serves as off-duty security for many churches, businesses, restaurants and bars in Odessa.

In a previous Odessa American article, OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said officers aren’t allowed to work more than 16 hours in a 24-hour period. Officers also aren’t allowed to work more than 24 hours between overtime and off-duty in a one-week period or more than 48 hours in a two-week period.

LeSueur said many off-duty security jobs have dwindled recently. Those off-duty security jobs will become nearly obsolete as Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders will go into effect at midnight Friday that people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts.

“There are several places that have suspended it until further notice,” LeSueur said. “… The most important thing is the safety and well-being of the officers and the citizens of Odessa. That’s the most important thing right now.”

Griffis said the Ector County Law Enforcement Center will continue to house inmates.

The ECSO website states the law enforcement center can house 667 inmates. Griffis said suspending visits to inmates in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center remains in effect by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards until further notice. The suspension is reportedly in effect until terminated by the governor, or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Griffis said all ECSO staff took precautions with inmates before but those safety measures have increased with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are already cautious of those individuals that we have to deal with and hands on at times,” Griffis said. “We have no idea if they have HIV or hepatitis or anything like that. In fact, we’ve had inmates and people off the street that our deputies have come in contact with body fluids. We already have to be cautious in that respect.”

The OPD lists the types of incidents that can be reported online or over the phone are harassing phone call, theft, theft from vehicle, burglary of coin-operated machine, theft of auto accessories, lost cell phone, theft of bicycle, lost identification, identity theft, vandalism, house watch request and vandalism of a motor vehicle.

Griffis and LeSueur each said their respective law enforcement agency won’t stop responding to criminal activity, but each will do it in a safer way.

“There are a lot of challenges that we are facing right now,” LeSueur said.