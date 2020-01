A 25-year-old Odessa man died in a single-vehicle rollover south of Midland.

The reported fatal rollover happened at 4:20 a.m. Sunday one mile south of Midland on County Road 1232, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

Fernando Munoz, 25, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 south on County Road 1232. The Dodge Ram 1500 left the roadway and rolled.

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated. The 25-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.