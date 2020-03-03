Police searching for person in connection to stolen vehicle, hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a person involved in stealing a pickup and committing a hit and run on the east side of Odessa.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Eastridge Road at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 8 in reference to a stolen pickup, the OPD press release stated. The complainant stated a person stole their red Ford F-250.

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly committed a hit and run in the 3900 block of East 42nd Street.

OPD has released a photo of the stolen vehicle and hit and run at tinyurl.com/qry26lb.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02823.