  • December 27, 2019

Bujanda enjoys being lone girl participating in OPD’s basketball tournament - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Bujanda enjoys being lone girl participating in OPD’s basketball tournament

  • One of one

    Mark Rogers

    Bryce Windham and Bella Bujanda fight for the ball. The Odessa Police Department held their 3rd annual Odessa Police Department 2019 Chief's 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Throwdown at Crockett Middle School Friday.

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 3:27 pm

Bujanda enjoys being lone girl participating in OPD’s basketball tournament By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Bella Bujanda said she’s used to being the only girl on the basketball court.

The 15-year-old freshman at Compass Academy Charter School said she competes primarily against boys when she plays basketball at the Odessa YMCA.

During Friday’s third annual Odessa Police Department 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament at Crockett Middle School, Bujanda was the lone girl that participated and she helped her team finish second place in the 15- to 18-year-old age bracket.

“I play at the (YMCA) and I played against guys there for the last two years,” Bujanda said. “I’m kind of used to that.”

Bujanda said this was the first year she played in OPD’s 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament and her mom told her about it after seeing it on Facebook.

The Compass Academy Charter School freshman and two boys formed the team “Ringers” and it placed second to “OD Elite.” Bujanda said she knew the two boys on her team after competing with them at the YMCA.

One of the players from “OD Elite” was Odessa High School junior Emmanuel Urias and he explained this was his first year playing in the tournament as well.

“It was good,” Urias said. “They encourage you to play and they are committed to play and come up here. They could have stayed at home, but they came here.”

The basketball tournament had 50 participants as it was free to play and each team was allowed up to five players — three on the court at a time — with two age groups, 11 to 14 year olds and 15 to 18 year olds.

There were three games being played at the same time with members of the OPD keeping score and calling necessary fouls.

“We decided a few years ago to host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament,” Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said. “There’s pretty good participation out there.

“It’s not just for the kids to have something to do, but it’s for officers to be able to interact with the kids.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

